Simpson County is ranked 57th in Kentucky in county health rankings. Simpson County ranks seventh in the 10-county Barren River Area Development District.
Higher rankings indicate better health factors and outcomes, while lower rankings and the gaps between counties illustrate disparities in health outcomes and inequities in opportunities for healthy living.
The county health rankings are in the Bright Coalition’s 2022-2025 County Health Assessment and Improvement Plan for the Barren River District.
Every three years, the BRIGHT Coalition completes a CHA for the BRADD region, which entails surveying the community, collecting data and analyzing results to see what the biggest issues or needs are for the community.
The data can then be used to design programs, implement services, develop policies, allocate community resources and more. Throughout this resource, local data that gives insight into the social and economic context, physical environment, everyday behaviors, and health outcomes is spotlighted.
The BRIGHT Coalition formed in 2011 with seven community partners: Barren River District Health Department, Caverna Memorial Hospital, The Medical Center at Bowling Green, The Medical Center at Franklin, The Medical Center at Scottsville, Monroe County Medical Center and TJ Samson Community Hospital.
These stakeholders joined forces to answer the question, “How can leaders of South Central Kentucky’s rural communities work together to improve our overall health status, strengthen the local economy, contribute to education successes, and improve the quality of life for all?”
The BRIGHT coalition has since grown to over 47 organizations representing the 10 counties in BRADD.
The 2022-2025 Community Health Assessment was conducted by the coalition to guide the community health improvement process for multiple organizations across the BRADD. This document details five priority health issues that BRIGHT selected after data analysis and utilized to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan, included with the assessment.
View the 2022-2025 Community Health Assessment at www.brightcoalition.org.
Anyone interested in joining the BRIGHT Coalition can call 270-781-8039 ext. 189 or email marina.rust@barrenriverhealth.org.
— Information for this story was provided in a news release issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
