A Cleveland, Ohio man was arrested on I-65 in Simpson County on May 25 in connection with the alleged theft of a semi truck and trailer.
Franklin Police arrested Raymond Davis Lawson, Jr., 43, on single counts of receiving stolen property — $10,000 or more and disorderly conduct, second degree along with two counts of resisting arrest.
The arrest citation says police were advised at about 7:15 p.m. to observe for the vehicle that was allegedly confirmed stolen from the owner and allegedly driven by a man identified as Lawson.
Police saw the vehicle traveling north bound just north of I-65 Exit 6 and stopped the truck at the 9.4 mile marker.
The arrest citation said Lawson was told numerous times to exit the truck allegedly refusing to do so before he eventually got out of the vehicle, but then allegedly refused officers commands to get on the ground while yelling at the police.
The citation said Lawson allegedly resisted as two officers attempted to place him in handcuffs. The officers used a taser on Lawson before he stopped resisting and was taken into custody.
The citation did not list where or when the truck was allegedly stolen.
Officer Tim Summers made the arrest. Summers and officer Adam Bennett stopped the truck prior to the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portland, Tennessee woman on five charges on May 24.
Connie Hoskins, 47, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third or more offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, no registration plates, no registration receipt and license to be in possession.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper arrested Hoskins after conducting a traffic stop of a van she was driving on East Cedar Street.
A traffic stop resulted in a drug trafficking charge placed against a Franklin man on May 23.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Lee Prince, 51, on a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine).
Prince was also charged with disregarding a stop sign following the traffic stop on South Main Street.
Deputy sheriff Josh Bunnell made the traffic stop and arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin woman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine) following a traffic stop of a vehicle in which she was a passenger on May 19.
Shelly L. Huffines, 46, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Officer Ben Miciotto made the arrest after making the traffic stop on Pepper Street.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on seven charges after stopping the vehicle he was driving on North Main Street on May 19.
Nicholas E. Starr, 38, city of residence listed on the arrest citation as unknown, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The remaining charges are driving on a DUI suspended license, display or possession of cancelled or fictitious operator’s license, improper equipment and excessive windshield/window tinting.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the traffic stop and arrest.
A traffic stop by Franklin Police resulted in the arrests of a Scottsville man and woman on multiple charges on May 20.
The driver of the car, Brandon Dewayne Bell, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine), driving on a DUI suspended license, careless driving and failure to produce insurance card.
Bell was also charged with promoting contraband after being searched at the Simpson County Detention Center and was served two warrants issued in Allen County.
The passenger, Kela Shaye Johnson, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Officer Ben Miciotto made the traffic stop in the McDonalds restaurant parking lot on Steele Road near the intersection with Nashville Road and also made the arrests.
Franklin Police arrested a Westmoreland, Tennessee man on a drug possession charge after responding to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart on May 17.
Timothy Bellamy, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). He was also charged with theft by unlawful taking and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
The arrest citation said police were called after Bellamy allegedly tried to walk out of the store with $424 worth of tools.
Officer James Cook made the arrest.
