A Cleveland, Ohio man was arrested on I-65 in Simpson County on May 25 in connection with the alleged theft of a semi truck and trailer.

Franklin Police arrested Raymond Davis Lawson, Jr., 43, on single counts of receiving stolen property — $10,000 or more and disorderly conduct, second degree along with two counts of resisting arrest.

