The Franklin City Commission approved an ordinance rezoning more than 140 acres on the west side of 31-W south in the area of Walmart on Jan. 23.
The entire area was previously zoned Ag (agriculture);
approximately 31 acres was rezoned to B-4 (highway business district), approximately 82 acres was rezoned to R-1S (single family residential), and, two parcels, one of approximately 12 acres and one of 16 acres, was rezoned to R-4 (multi-family/high density residential district).
Commissioners heard first reading of four rezoning ordinances including two rezoning to B-4 (highway business district) property on 31-W South near the I-65 interchange.
The sites include five acres currently zoned B-5 (interstate interchange business district) and 37.48 acres currently zoned B-5 (interstate interchange business district) and I-2 (heavy industrial).
One ordinance rezones two sites totaling some 100 acres in the area of Lewis Memorial Home on 31-W North from Ag (agriculture) to R-1S (single family residential) and R-4 (multi-family/high density residential district).
And, one ordinance rezones approximately 16 acres on Highway 100 East from R-2 (townhouse dwelling units) to R-4 (multi-family/high density residential district).
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the rezoning in each ordinance.
Two other ordinances were approved, one amends the sewer use ordinance and user charge system establishing local limits based on a re-evaluation for the city’s pretreatment program in October 2022.
And, one ordinance secures financing for a portion of the cost of the new Franklin Police Station being built on West Madison Street.
Another ordinance heard on first reading revises portions of the code enforcement ordinance. The code enforcement officer requested multiple revisions to the ordinance.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance. City ordinances must be approved on a second reading vote and be published to take effect.
The commission approved a resolution allowing the use of an additional $22,000 in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet grant funding for a project that consists of work in the area of the intersection of Wildcat Way and Main Street.
Funding for the work was awarded in July 2020; however, the project has been on hold while the state worked on right-of-way acquisitions. The additional funds will be used for the right-of-way acquisitions.
With the increase state funding for the project now totals $118,000.
And, authorization was given to Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Deavers to apply for grants to fund a dog park and portions of a walking trail on city owned property at F-S Community Park. The site is at the back entrance to the park from Kenneth Utley Drive.
