A Franklin woman was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of abandonment of a minor.
Franklin police also charged Amanda N. Underwood, 35, with single counts of assault third degree involving a police or probation officer and disorderly conduct.
The arrest citation said police were told a woman had allegedly left her children alone at a residence on Brentmoore Drive, listed on the citation as Underwood’s address, and left for Tennessee.
The citation said when police made contact with Underwood she allegedly struggled and struck the arresting officer in the neck before being taken into custody.
The citation also said no one was allegedly with her two children, ages 12 and 9, at the residence when police arrived.
Officer Tim Summers made the arrest at about 5:30 p.m. after making contact with Underwood on Nashville Road in front of Popeye’s restaurant.
A traffic stop Aug. 31 by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Franklin man on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge.
Jimmy Terry Hooten, 56, was also charged with failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
The arrest citation said Hooten was a passenger of the vehicle that was stopped on Scottsville Road.
The citation did not say if any charges were placed against the driver.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 10:40 p.m.
Franklin police arrested a Hendersonville, Tenn., woman Aug. 31 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (heroin) after responding to a report of an alleged shoplifter at Walmart.
Angela Craig, 46, was also charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Officer Jenna Trodglen made the arrest just before 5 p.m.
