The Barren River District Health District Health Department stated that a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now recommended for immunocompromised Kentuckians at least 28 days after their second dose of vaccine.
For those who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, another dose is not currently recommended. People with the following health conditions should consider receiving a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection;
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. The third dose is intended to provide further protection for individuals who may not have enough protection from the first two vaccines. People who have healthy immune systems are not advised to receive an additional dose at this time.
Providers of the COVID-19 vaccine can administer a third dose as long as it’s the same vaccine used for an individual’s first two doses (Pfizer or Moderna).
To view statements from Governor Beshear and commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, visit www.kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-
stream.aspx?n=GovernorBeshear&prId=920.
To schedule your third dose with BRDHD, call your local health department and press option one. For locations and telephone numbers, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/contact-us.
To schedule an appointment at the Simpson County Health Department call 270-586-8261. The Simpson County Health Department is on South College Street behind the hospital and is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Due to increasing cases, it is crucial that we all follow guidelines set by state officials in order to slow the spread of the virus. On June 11, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order that stated face coverings are required by all people in the following settings:
• Public transportation including planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation;
• All types of healthcare buildings, offices, clinics, and facilities including dentistry, gynecology/obstetric, optometry, mental health, and specialized care;
• Long-term and residential care facilities;
• Correctional facilities and homeless shelters.
To view the full executive order on where masks are required, visit https://governor.ky.gov/covid19.
Information in this story was in a press release issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
