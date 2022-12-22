The July through December 2022 term of the Simpson County grand jury issued its final report to Simpson Circuit Court Judge Mark Thurmond on Dec. 14.
During its term, the grand jury heard testimony from approximately 43 witnesses, with many testifying more than once.
The grand jury returned 186 indictments, 10 No True Bills, and remanded three cases back to Simpson District Court.
The grand jury reviewed the election materials from the November general election and took no action after reviewing the materials.
No inspections were made of county or city-owned property. Grand jury inspections of public properties are a matter of custom only and are not required by law.
The grand jury said it received no information leading it to believe that public properties in Simpson County are not being appropriately managed and maintained.
The January — July 2023 term of the Simpson County Grand Jury will be empaneled on Jan. 18, 2023.
