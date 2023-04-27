U.S. Air Force Major General James Montgomery Breedlove, Steve Crocker, Herbert Williams and Richard Sewell will be inducted into the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame Class on Thursday, April 27.

The Induction Ceremony for the F-S Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be held in the Franklin-Simpson High School Commons area. A reception will be held from 5 until 5:30 p.m. followed by the Hall of Fame induction at 5:30.

