U.S. Air Force Major General James Montgomery Breedlove, Steve Crocker, Herbert Williams and Richard Sewell will be inducted into the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame Class on Thursday, April 27.
The Induction Ceremony for the F-S Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be held in the Franklin-Simpson High School Commons area. A reception will be held from 5 until 5:30 p.m. followed by the Hall of Fame induction at 5:30.
The public is invited to the reception and ceremony.
The 2023 Class is the 8th to be inducted into the Franklin-Simpson Hall of Fame and the first to be inducted since 2019.
This Hall of Fame is separate from the Franklin-Simpson Athletics Hall of Fame that started in 2022.
Breedlove was a 1940 Franklin High School graduate. Breedlove will be inducted posthumously. He passed away in 2016.
Crocker is a 1981 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate.
Williams is a 1959 Lincoln High School graduate.
Sewell is a 1964 Lincoln High School graduate.
