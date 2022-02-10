Almost four and three quarter inches of measurable rain was recorded in Franklin during January.
The 4.73 inches of rain recorded in January was 1.14 inches more than the area’s average of 3.59 inches.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day was 1.4 inches on Jan. 9.
There were seven days with measurable rain during the month.
The January precipitation included some six inches of snow on January 6 and about two inches on Jan. 19. One inch of snow is equal to one tenth of an inch of measurable rain.
January’s high temperature was 74 degrees and the low was nine degrees. The average daily high temperature was 42 degrees and the average daily low was 23 degrees.
