Holy Week Services at Franklin First United Methodist Church continue through Friday, April 2 beginning at 12 Noon each day.
The services include the Community Good Friday Service on April 2 also beginning at 12 Noon.
First United Methodist Church will hold Easter Sunrise Services on Sunday, April 4 beginning at 6 a.m. on the church lawn. The services will be moved inside in the event of rain.
An Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 3 at Lincoln Park beginning at 2 p.m.
A special appearance by the Easter Bunny, a guest speaker and prizes are planned.
The event, presented by Tuck Entertainment, is free and open to the community.
The Simpson County Courthouse and annex are closed all day Friday, April 2 for Good Friday. City Hall closes at 12 Noon and will be closed the remainder of the day.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is closed all day and the Franklin Police administrative office closes at 12 Noon. Sheriff’s deputies and city police will be on duty and can be reached by calling 270-586-8824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.