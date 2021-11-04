Simpson County’s unemployment rate was unchanged from August to September.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s September unemployment rate at 3.4%, the same as in August.
September’s rate was the lowest in the Barren River Area Development District and sixth lowest in the state.
The September 2021 rate was 1.6% lower than the September 2022 rate of five%.
During September 2021 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,851 people of which 8,547 were employed and 304 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s September unemployment rate was lower than the district’s 3.6%, lower than the state’s 3.9% and lower than the nation’s 4.6%.
Along with Simpson County, Allen and Logan counties also had the district’s lowest and state’s sixth lowest unemployment rate in September at 3.4% each. Warren County had the district’s second lowest rate at 3.5%. Barren and Metcalfe counties had the highest at 4.3%.
Unemployment rates rose in two Kentucky counties between September 2020 and September 2021, fell in 116, and stayed the same in two.
Cumberland, Oldham, and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in Kentucky in September 2021 at 2.8% each. Magoffin County recorded the highest rate at 11.1%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
