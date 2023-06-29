Fireworks to commemorate the July 4th Holiday can be used in the city of Franklin between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.
In making the announcement at the June 26 Franklin City Commission meeting of the hours for using fireworks Mayor Larry Dixon said, “We hope that people will get the word, that they will obey those (hours) and consider their neighbors and their neighbors pets.”
A city ordinance regulating the use of fireworks in observance of the July 4 holiday established the hours they can be used as 10 a.m. through 10:30 p.m. July 3 and July 4 each year.
The city commission also approved a permit for a public fireworks display at Kentucky Downs scheduled for Sunday, July 2 at 8:30 p.m.
Kentucky Downs is using the same company they have used the past several years, Zambelli Fireworks, for this year’s fireworks show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.