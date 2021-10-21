The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force arrested two Franklin men and cited one Franklin man on drug charges after serving a search warrant at 215 East Street on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
A press release said Timothy Spivey, 39, was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine — greater than two grams and possession of marijuana.
The release said Trevor Hammock, 21, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
And, the release said Terry Purdue, 45, was cited for possession of marijuana.
The drug task force says its agents allegedly recovered methamphetamine and marijuana.
Franklin Police and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the drug task force.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man on six drug trafficking charges on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Charges against Corey Kaiser, 25, included trafficking marijuana — less than eight ounces — second offense, trafficking in a controlled substance — second or greater offense — two or greater grams — methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance — four or greater grams — cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking in controlled substance — second degree — drug unspecified — schedule three drug and trafficking controlled substance — LSD.
He was also charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and three counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Police responded to a location on Eddings Road where a male was reported passed out in a vehicle where they found Kaiser sitting in a Honda Civic.
Police said Kaiser was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm.
Police also said items allegedly located in the vehicle included several firearms, magazines including two magazine drums, U.S. currency, and a multiple variety of narcotics with individual plastic baggies.
Detective Canaan Scott made the arrest at 5:45 p.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Nashville, Tennessee man after he was allegedly seen spray painting a stolen pick up truck behind Baymont Inn on Anand Drive on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Marvin E. Day, 37, was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and tampering with physical evidence.
The arrest citation said Day was allegedly observed spray painting the Chevrolet S10 gray. The truck was originally black, blue and white.
The citation said the truck’s license plate had allegedly been removed and the vehicle identification number, or VIN number, was obstructed by a piece of paper in the windshield.
Where the vehicle was allegedly stolen from was not listed on the citation.
Office Jenna Trodglen made the arrest at the motel at about 6:30 p.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man on three drug charges following a traffic stop on the I-65 southbound on ramp from 31-W on Saturday, October 9.
Dillon C. Summers, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana — enhancement, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and possession of a controlled substance -methamphetamine — enhancement. In addition he was charged with one headlight.
The arrest citation said Summers was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana.
The citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle included a glass bowl and three glass smoking pipes all with residue, two grinders and small plastic baggies.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest at about 3:20 a.m.
A two-vehicle collision on Scottsville Road injured two Lafayette, Tennessee residents on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Paul A. St. Clair, 42, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Bowling Green for treatment.
Shavonda L. Norris, 36, was injured, but refused transport by ambulance to a hospital.
The Franklin Police collision report says St. Clair was the driver and Ms. Norris the passenger of a 2007 Kia Rio passenger car that collided with a 2015 Nissan Frontier pick up truck driven by Brandon N. Williams, 35, of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
The collision report said St. Clair was northbound on Rapids Road and Williams was eastbound on Scottsville Road when their vehicles collided at about 6:30 p.m.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the collision report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portland, Tennessee woman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Nashville Road.
Linda Gayle Russell, 37, is also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, improper registration plate, no registration plates, failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance — security and driving on DUI suspended license.
The arrest citation said items allegedly inside a backpack in the vehicle driven by Ms. Russell included a baggie containing a white crystal like substance and multiple used syringes.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest on Saturday, Sept. 25 at about 6:45 p.m.
