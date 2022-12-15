The Gallery on the Square in Franklin is one of 100 nonprofit arts organizations across Kentucky that will benefit from more than $1.1 million in funding from the Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) grant in the 2023 fiscal year.
The Gallery on the Square received a $1,875 KAP grant.
A Kentucky Arts Council press release says the grant provides nonprofit arts organizations with unrestricted operating support to ensure that year-round participation in the arts is available to the people of Kentucky.
The competitive grants are awarded annually.
“It (grant) will be used to reestablish educational and outreach programs that fell off during the pandemic,” Gallery on the Square Executive Director Elizabeth Martin-Villalobos said.
She said no educational programs were held at the Gallery during the pandemic due to difficulties created by social distancing.
She also said the grant will be used to purchase art supplies and pay instructors. A pottery wheel was purchased with the portion of the grant that has already been received. A large loom may also be purchased in addition to other large tools.
The Gallery has received 50% of the grant with the remainder to be received at the end of the 2023 Fiscal Year.
Martin-Villalobos said she wants the Gallery to “focus on individuals who might not have access to art in the home.”
In addition, she wants the Gallery to serve what she described as “underserved communities” such as lower-income individuals, Simpson County Detention Center inmates, and elderly residents such as those at Lewis Manor.
An exhibit earlier this year at the gallery featured work by detention center inmates.
The Gallery has also received other grants to be used for its programs.
The Gallery on the Square is on Main Street in downtown Franklin and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
More information about the Gallery is available on the Gallery on the Square Facebook page and website galleryonthesquare.org.
