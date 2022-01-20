Jeffrey Burr has filed as a candidate for west district magistrate on Simpson Fiscal Court.
Burr filed Jan. 4 for the Republican nomination in the May primary for magistrate from the district that represents the West Simpson, Harristown, Prospect Hill and Fairview voting precincts.
A native and life long resident of Simpson County, Burr is a member of the Franklin Church of Christ, Sulphur Spring Cemetery Board and Ag Development Board of Simpson County.
He is a 1999 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and a full time farmer.
“As a life long resident of Simpson County, I thought it was time for the next generation to become involved in local government and bring new and fresh ideas to fiscal court,” Burr said.
He is the son of Kathy Burr, is married to Leslie Burr and has one son, Aaron Burr.
