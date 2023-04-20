Franklin Police arrested the driver of a vehicle involved in a head on collision on April 16 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (aggravator circumstance).
Police said no one was injured in the collision on Nashville Road near the I-65 interchange that occurred at about 1:30 a.m.
Daniel Antonio Pinto Hernandez, 50, city of residence listed on the arrest citation as unknown, was also charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, no operators-moped license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security.
The collision report said Pinto Hernandez was the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry involved in the collision with a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Frankie Q. Goad, 26, of Lafayette, Tennessee.
A Tilly, Arkansas man also occupied the vehicle driven by Pinto Hernandez. Goad was his vehicle’s only occupant.
The report said police were responding to a reckless driving complaint in the area of Nashville Road near I-65 Exit Two in which the vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane and allegedly almost struck two vehicles head on when the collision occurred.
Officer Ben Miciotto made the arrest and filed the collision report.
A Bowling Green man and woman were arrested following a traffic stop by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on Nashville Road on April 14.
The driver of the vehicle, Terry Dale Finn, 35, was charged with improper display of registration plates, rear license not illuminated, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance — third or greater offense (methamphetamine) and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance or security, second offense.
A passenger of the vehicle, Jasmine M. House, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), promoting contraband and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
Deputy sheriff Shauntel Mincy made the traffic stop and the arrests.
A Franklin man was arrested on a drug trafficking charge following a traffic stop on April 11 by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilson Bruce Williams, 63, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence alcohol/substance — second offense.
The traffic stop was made on Gold City Road.
Deputy sheriff Skyler Hicks made the traffic stop and arrest.
Franklin Police recovered a handgun reported stolen in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The handgun was recovered inside a shed an East Madison Street residence on April 11 after police responded to a disturbance at the residence.
The offense report said police were searching for what they were told was money that was missing when the 9mm handgun valued at $550 was discovered.
Lt. Canaan Scott filed the offense report.
A Franklin man was arrested after Franklin Police responded to a call that two individuals allegedly had unlawfully entered a building at 112 Industrial Drive on April 10.
Albert Mark Spitzer, lll, 52, was charged with burglary — third degree and theft by unlawful taking — $500 dollars, but less than $1,000.
The arrest citation said during the investigation it was observed that metal siding on the building had allegedly been unscrewed to help gain access inside the structure.
The only item allegedly missing at the time of the arrest was a sink vanity valued at approximately $500.
Lt. Canaan Scott made the arrest.
A Franklin woman was arrested on a warrant obtained by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.
31 year-old Melanie Kay Adams, 31, is charged in the warrant with trafficking in a controlled substance — (less 10 D.U. opiates) and wanton endangerment — second degree.
The arrest warrant says the charges stem from an alleged overdose in a car at a residence in the 500 block of Miller Street on March 12.
The warrant says the car’s registered owner, Adams, and an unconscious male occupied the car.
The male regained consciousness as he was being taken by ambulance to The Medical Center at Franklin.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Josh Bunnell served the arrest warrant on April 10.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office charged a Franklin man with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Clifford Lee Hollins, 56, is charged in an arrest warrant served on April 10.
The warrant says Hollins’s whereabouts was allegedly unknown when it was issued in November 2021 after an investigation of his Sex Offender Registry status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.