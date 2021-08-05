‘Back to School Backpack Giveaway’ on Aug. 20
Simpson County Schools will hold a “Back to School Backpack Giveaway” on Friday, Aug. 20 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at The Beasley House Center for Community Education at 320 S. College St.
This is a drive-thru giveaway.
Backpacks only will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.
All other school supplies will be given to students on the first day of school.
The backpacks are for children in Kindergarten through 8th grade and they must be enrolled in Simpson County Schools. Parents or guardians may send a note to verify the student’s enrollment in Simpson County Schools.
Brother Clayton Spears to preach at East Side Missionary Baptist
Brother Clayton Spears will preach at East Side Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 8 beginning at 6 p.m.
The church is at 210 E. St.
AmVets Ladies Auxiliary inside yard sale Aug. 5-7
AmVets Ladies Auxiliary will have an inside yard sale Aug. 5-7 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 891 Washington Way.
Furniture, games, clothing and miscellaneous items will be sold.
Those coming to the yard sale are to use the front door only.
Report projects increased breast cancer deaths due to pandemic
Pandemic-related disruptions in breast cancer screenings and treatment could lead to an increase in deaths from this disease — a projected 2,487 additional deaths in the United States by 2030, according to research published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
In the early months of the pandemic, hospitals and other health-care facilities delayed or canceled elective procedures, including mammograms.
As a result, the number of screening and diagnostic mammograms given to U.S. women fell by as much as 80%, the researchers found. In addition, many women with early stage breast cancer experienced delayed or reduced treatments, including chemotherapy.
The researchers predicted the longer term effect of these disruptions during the first six months of the pandemic by analyzing data representing 10 million women nationwide. Aside from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting American women, with 1 in 8 of them developing breast cancer at some point in their life. Guidelines suggest that women start getting an annual mammogram in their early 40s, switching to a screening every two years at age 55.
Breast cancer is also a leading cause of cancer death in women, second only to lung cancer. Before the pandemic, the death rate for breast cancer in the United States had been declining, generally attributed to increased screening and better treatments. The new research urges women who had screenings or treatment delayed in 2020 to not delay further, noting that the projected number of additional deaths by 2030 could be two to four times greater if disruptions persist in health care.
