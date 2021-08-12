Franklin Police charged a Flint, Michigan man with engaging in organized crime stemming from the alleged theft of more than $7,000 worth of Apple brand electronics from Walmart in Franklin.
Markeese Darnell Vickers, 21, was also charged with theft by deception under $10,000.
The arrest warrant said on April 19, Markesse allegedly posed as a social media influencer and used knowledge from working in retail to take the products from the Franklin store.
The warrant said the thefts also allegedly happened at other Walmarts nationwide including but not limited to stores in Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.
The warrant also said three people were allegedly involved in the theft. It’s believed the group attempted to use a fake credit card at checkout, but then gave the cashier instructions on how to use the card. The receipts show the group paid cash for the items when in reality no payment was made.
Vickers was taken into custody for unrelated offenses in Michigan where he was identified as being at the stores.
Franklin Police Detective Travis Frank obtained the arrest warrant that was served by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on July 29.
Franklin Police is investigating thefts from both Pilots on Scottsville Road happening about four days apart.
A passenger car was stolen from the Pilot with a Wendy’s restaurant between 5 p.m. Sunday, August 1 and about four o’clock the following morning.
A Portland, Tennessee man reported the theft of the 2003 Ford Focus valued at $2,500.
The car was parked at the site while the man was driving a Pilot fuel truck.
Officer Craig Hansen filed the offense report.
And, a pressure washer was stolen from a storage shed at the Pilot with a Subway restaurant late night on Wednesday, July 28.
There was no sign of forced entry into the shed.
The pressure washer is valued at about $2,000.
Officer Brian Wise filed the offense report.
Franklin Police arrested a Portland, Tennessee man on a possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Wednesday, August 4.
Jessie L. Dillehay, 57, was also charged with no tail lamps, no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance — security, driving on a DUI suspended license — third offense and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
The arrest citation said suspected methamphetamine was allegedly found during a search of the vehicle driven by Dillehay.
Officer Troy Lamastus made the arrest at about 9:30 p.m. following the traffic stop at Minit Mart on Harding Road.
A Brownsville man was arrested by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on a drug possession charge on Monday, August 2.
Richard L. Russell, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
The sheriff’s office said while Russell was exiting a vehicle that was being towed a spoon with a substance on it identified as methamphetamine allegedly fell from his legs.
The sheriff’s office said Russell was a front seat passenger of the vehicle that was towed for no insurance from a location on I-65 four miles north of Franklin.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 11:25 p.m.
The arrest citation did not say if charges were placed against the driver of the vehicle.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin woman on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine on Sunday, August 1.
Sarah E. Davis, 33, was also charged with public intoxication — controlled substance — excludes alcohol, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
The sheriff’s office says a dollar bill containing a white crystal substance, a cut straw, a suspected marijuana pipe and a grinder with a green leafy substance were allegedly found in her purse after her initial arrest on a warrant issued in Simpson District Court.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 10:50 p.m. after making contact with Ms. Davis on Witt Road.
A two-vehicle collision on Nashville Road at the intersection of Memorial Drive injured two Franklin residents on Thursday, July 29.
Robert E. Graves, 79, and Linda S. Spencer, 84, were taken by F-S Ambulance Service to area hospitals. The collision report said one was taken to The Medical Center at Franklin and the other to The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The collision report also said Graves was the driver of a 2021 Jeep Gladiator traveling north on Nashville Road attempting to turn onto Memorial Drive and Ms. Spencer was the driver of a 2004 Kia Optima that was south bound on Nashville Road when their vehicles collided at about 12:30 p.m.
Franklin Police Officer Timothy Summers filed the collision report.
