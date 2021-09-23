The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a conditional use permit during a special called meeting on Monday, Sept. 13.
Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete, LLC was granted the permit to operate a concrete and ready-mix plant on a five-acre industrial site on Federal Street, next to the Simpson County Schools bus garage.
Another company previously had a conditional use permit to operate a concrete plant at the site; however, a new permit was required due to a conditional use permit not being transferable.
No other action was taken at the special called meeting.
