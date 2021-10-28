Tara Heinze has resigned as a member of the Simpson County Board of Education.
Board of Education Chairperson David Webster read a letter from Ms. Heinze announcing her resignation at the Thursday, Oct. 21 board meeting. The resignation was effective Oct. 21.
Heinze did not attend the meeting.
In the letter Heinze said her resignation was based on her frustration and disappointment in the Kentucky Department of Education and a personal choice for her child’s academic institution may seem to be a conflict of interest.
The letter did not give any specifics about why she felt frustrated or disappointed in the state department of education or which academic institution she referred to.
Heinze was first elected to fill an unexpired term in November 2018 to represent Division One on the board of education, which consists of the Harristown, Prospect Hill and West Door voting precincts. She was reelected in November 2020 to a full term running through 2024.
The board of education will accept applications and then select someone to serve the remainder of Heinze’s term. The notice of vacancy and information about how to apply is expected to be in the Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 editions of the Franklin Favorite.
Also at the meeting, by a 3-1 vote, the board approved a Kentucky Department of Education reimbursement for school system employees who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Voting in favor of the reimbursement were David Webster, Nancy Uhls and Jill Kummer. Voting no was Chrissy Cummings.
The board gave no reasons for their votes.
The one-time $100 reimbursement is for all full- and part-time school district employees who are fully vaccinated by Dec. 1.
The school district will pay the employees for receiving the vaccine. The state department of education will reimburse the school district for the payment.
Approval was given to purchase two new two new school buses at a cost of $104,365 each.
The school board purchases two new school buses each year and maintains a fleet of about 30 buses.
The week of Oct. 3-7, 2022 was approved as Fall Break for the next school year.
The board approved requests for the F-S High School Cheer Team and Dance Team to travel to Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida to compete in national competition.
Requests were approved for the F-S Middle School FFA Club to travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for the national convention, for the high school and middle school beta clubs to travel to Louisville for a convention and for the high school choir to participate in honor’s Choir at Murray State University.
A total of 31 items on the agenda were approved.
