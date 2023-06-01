The Simpson County Board of Education approved an interlocal agreement with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, City of Franklin (Franklin City Commission) and Simpson County (Simpson Fiscal Court) for funding the school resource officer program at the board’s May 18 meeting.

The agreement states that the county and city will each provide $100,000 annually to fund the school resource officer program. The school system will fund the remaining 50% of the $400,000 annual cost of the program, along with other costs related to the program.

