The Simpson County Board of Education approved an interlocal agreement with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, City of Franklin (Franklin City Commission) and Simpson County (Simpson Fiscal Court) for funding the school resource officer program at the board’s May 18 meeting.
The agreement states that the county and city will each provide $100,000 annually to fund the school resource officer program. The school system will fund the remaining 50% of the $400,000 annual cost of the program, along with other costs related to the program.
There is one school resource officer at each school in the local school system, all provided by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
The 2022 — 2023 school year was the first with a resource officer at each school.
“Back in June (2022) the board made the commitment that we were going to staff every school with a SRO (school resource officer),” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said. “You know its unfortunate at this point in time that we have to have law enforcement in each of our schools. We talk about hardening the schools and that kind of thing, I wish we didn’t have to do that.”
The school system uses the funds it provides and also receives for the program to compensate the sheriff’s office for the costs of providing the school resource officers.
Schlosser also talked about how the school resource officers in the system are building relationships with the students.
“Our kids feel comfortable talking to law enforcement,” he said. “These guys eat lunch with them, they see them every day.”
And he added, “Its an important part of what we do in the school, to make teachers, students, staff and community feel safe.”
Some of the other almost 30 items approved at the meeting included the emergency response plan and the classroom emergency procedures.
During the reports portion of the meeting Schlosser said, unlike some other school districts, the local school system continues to have success in receiving applicants for teaching positions.
“I think that speaks a lot about our school district and our community that we have applicants, we have people who want to work in Simpson County,” Schlosser said.
A total of 12 different superintendent and staff reports were reviewed at the meeting.
