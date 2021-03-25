Med Center Health is now scheduling any individual age 16 and older for the COVID vaccine.
To schedule an appointment text COVID to 270-796-4400.
To cancel an appointment, text CANCEL to 270-796-3200 or to reschedule, text RESCHEDULE to 270-796-3200.
The Barren River District Health Department is scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for April for individuals in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
Due to vaccine supply, vaccine clinics will occur on specific days for each county. Once the appointments are full for April, appointment scheduling will begin in mid April for May.
A link to the website to schedule an appointment is available at www dot barren river health dot org.
For those who do not have Internet access and do not have someone to assist them with the online process, call the Barren River District Health Department between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 270-781-8039 and press option one.
The KY COVID-19 Hotline, which is 800-722-5725, can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
As of March 17, the Simpson County Health Department had openings for COVID-19 vaccinations on March 31.
Anyone in Phases 1A, 1B, or 1C was eligible to register.
For more information about appointment availability go on line to www.barrenriverhealth.org.
Simpson County COVID-19 cases total 1,830 as of March 19
Simpson County had 1,830 confirmed cases of COVD-19 since the pandemic began as of the March 19 report issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
Of the Simpson County cases, 1,576 have recovered and there have been 30 deaths leaving 224 active cases.
There had been 28,568 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 25,903 have recovered with 393 deaths leaving 2,272 active cases.
The district health department reports Logan County had 2,564 cases and Warren County had 14,844 cases.
The Allen County Health Department reports 1,863 cases in Allen County as of March 18.
Simpson County Board of Education approves school year calendars
The final day of class for this school year is set for Thursday, May 27 in the Simpson County School System.
The Simpson County Board of Education approved an amendment to the current school year calendar adding four class days to make up days missed this school year.
The board of education also approved the 2021-2022 school year calendar. Aug. 25, 2021 is the first day of class for the 2021-2022 school year and May 24, 2022 is the final day of class.
The school year calendars were approved at the regular scheduled board of education meeting on Thursday, March 18.
No instances of noncompliance found in sheriff’s office tax audit
No instances of noncompliance were made in State Auditor Mike Harmon’s report on the audit of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office 2019 tax settlement.
According to the report, sheriff’s financial statement fairly presents the taxes charged, credited and paid for the period of April 16, 2019 through May 15, 2020 in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting.
The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.
State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
The audit report can be found on the auditor’s website.
