Peel & Holland named number one among “Best Places to Work

Peel & Holland has been named number one on the list of “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” for 2021.
Over 600 people representing the top 100 companies making the 17th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list gathered to learn the winner rankings at an awards dinner held June 17 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington.
Four years ago, Peel & Holland was first featured among the Best Places to Work in Kentucky, which is presented by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Society for Human Resources Management. This year marks the company’s second time being awarded the number one rank.
The Best Places to Work in Kentucky is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the Commonwealth’s best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. By participating, Peel & Holland has the opportunity to share their successes as well as receive constructive, anonymous input from their 60 employees who work in five regional offices across Western and South-Central Kentucky, including an office in Franklin.
Peel & Holland employees say this years’ ranking stands out more than ever before given the challenges they faced during the COVID-19 shutdown. The company’s human resources generalist and team member champion Janice Winder explained, “During a year of unexpected changes, Peel & Holland was put to the test, yet has persevered and even excelled in some ways we could have never anticipated. Our team faced apprehension as we transitioned to a remote workforce and were deeply burdened to see so many of our clients struggling. Yet through it all, the Peel & Holland team rose up. Although situations changed daily, our culture never faltered. In fact, many employees say that despite it all, we have become a stronger team in the last year.”
“Often, our team has stated that working at Peel & Holland is like having another family,” Winder said. “In 2020, this proved to be very true. As stress mounted for those facing childcare and school responsibilities, we filled in for one another at work. When team members were sick, we delivered meals, checked in, and prayed for them. To boost morale, surprise ‘work-at-home survival packages’ were delivered to each employee. We felt pride as Peel & Holland reallocated funds to send meals to front-line workers and donations to multiple relief agencies. Peel & Holland is a best place to work because, together, we truly live out our mantra, ‘we passionately care’.”
The Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) state council and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce host the Best Places initiative. Peel & Holland is honored to come alongside them to support the value of workplace excellence as a key component in moving Kentucky forward.
The two other number one ranking organizations for 2021 are the Kentucky Lottery Corporation (Louisville) and Booz Radcliff Hamilton (Radcliff).
“We cherish the honor of a number one rank. Being named ‘best’ is a testament to our team, and I’m so very proud of each and every one of them. Our culture speaks to the core values we’ve established as a company, and I’m humbled to watch our team live out those values as they serve our clients,” commented Peel & Holland president Roy Riley. “Like everyone, we faced unexpected challenges over the last year, and instead of succumbing to daunting times, our team rose up to support one another and positively impact our communities. This award is a reflection of them, and I feel such pride in our team.”
To see the complete 2021 rankings and to learn more about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit bestplacestoworkky.com.
Peel & Holland Inc. provides insurance services to businesses, individuals, employees, and public entities across 36 states. Established in 1924, Peel & Holland continues to build on a legacy of developing lasting relationships with clients they serve and within the communities where they do business.
The company is headquartered in Benton, Kentucky with offices also located in Paducah, Murray, Mayfield and Franklin. The company is recognized as an industry leader having been named one of Kentucky’s “Best Places to Work” in 2018 — 2021, and as a Top 100 in the nation “Best Practices Agency” by the Independent Insurance Agents of America. For more information, visit www.peel holland.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.