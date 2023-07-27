Simpson Fiscal Court approved first readings of two ordinances on July 18, one adopts a magistrate district reapportionment plan and one reduces speed limits on certain county roads. Both ordinances must pass second reading votes and be published to take effect. If approved on second reading the ordinance adopting the reapportionment plan would move an area in south Franklin from fiscal court’s south magisterial district to the west district on Nov. 8, the day after the November general election.

The area proposed moved runs from the Highway 1008 Bypass to an area between Cypress Drive and Willow Drive and has 144 people living in it. Not all 144 people that would change magisterial districts are registered voters.

