Simpson Fiscal Court approved first readings of two ordinances on July 18, one adopts a magistrate district reapportionment plan and one reduces speed limits on certain county roads. Both ordinances must pass second reading votes and be published to take effect. If approved on second reading the ordinance adopting the reapportionment plan would move an area in south Franklin from fiscal court’s south magisterial district to the west district on Nov. 8, the day after the November general election.
The area proposed moved runs from the Highway 1008 Bypass to an area between Cypress Drive and Willow Drive and has 144 people living in it. Not all 144 people that would change magisterial districts are registered voters.
State law says magisterial districts for a county shall be reapportioned and laid out so that all districts are compact, contiguous, and the population of each is as nearly equal as reasonably possible.
Reapportionment usually takes place the first May following a decennial U.S. Census. It was scheduled to take place in May 2021 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. State lawmakers voted in 2022 to delay reapportionment until 2023 because of the potential consequences of reapportioning fiscal court districts during an election year.
The reapportionment plan is based on recommendations by a Reapportionment Commission, which consisted of four people appointed by fiscal court.
Changes in voting precincts resulting from the reapportionment have not been established.
The ordinance reducing speed limits changes the speed limits on 45 county roads.
The proposed speed limits are not the same on all of the roads and are 20, 25, 35, and 45 miles per hour.
Approval was given to a resolution authorizing an agreement between fiscal court and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Rural and Municipal Aid in which the state will fund 80% of the cost to replace the low water crossing on Kenny Perry Drive. The county will provide the remaining 20% of the cost.
The court approved an agreement allowing the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority to receive 70% of county occupational tax revenue generated in the Stone-Givens Industrial Development Area on Scottsville Road. The county will receive the remaining 30%.
A Trader Joe’s distribution center is under construction in the Stone-Givens Industrial Development Area. No other industry is currently in that industrial development area.
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said the agreement “reflects the same 70 — 30 split that we’ve made on the other development areas.”
Fiscal Court approved a $500 sponsorship for the Hometown Harvest Dinner on Aug. 4. All proceeds from the dinner at The Barn at Bethel Grove benefit the Franklin-Simpson Farmers Market.
And, the court approved the county’s June 30 financial statement, subject to audit. It was the final county financial statement for Fiscal Year 2022 — 2023.
