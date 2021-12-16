Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning approved a final development plan for apartments and a preliminary development plan for a subdivision at its Dec. 7 meeting.
The final development plan is for “The Pads on Madison,” a 96-unit apartment complex at 707 W. Madison St.
The preliminary development plan is for “Magnolia Farms” subdivision on the south side of Highway 100 between Rapids Road and I-65 Exit 6.
Final development plan approval is the next step for the 63-lot subdivision to be built in three phases.
And, the planning and zoning commission voted to recommend zone changes from I-1 (light industrial) to R-2 (single family and duplex) for a 23.83-acre parcel and from I-1 (light industrial) to B-4 (highway business) for a 3.89-acre parcel at 4539 Bowling Green Road.
The zone changes will now go to the Franklin City Commission for consideration of approval.
