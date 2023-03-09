Franklin Police arrested a Rockfield woman on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge on March 2.
Danielle Sullivan, 30, was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and public intoxication — controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest after making contact with a woman, identified as Sullivan, who the arrest citation said was walking along South Main Street. It said she allegedly appeared to be staggering to the point she could not walk straight.
A Franklin woman was arrested on six charges following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on February 27.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office charged April Leann Harris, 50, with possession of a controlled substance, third or more offense — methamphetamine, no registration plates and no operators — moped license.
She was also charged with failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security — second offense, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Deputy Sheriff Shauntel Mincy made the traffic stop and arrest.
A Franklin man was arrested on a charge of wanton endangerment on February 26.
Tony T. Spivey, 29, was arrested by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office following what the arrest citation described as a physical domestic disturbance at an Uhls Road residence.
The arrest citation said Spivey allegedly damaged a breathing device being used by a woman at the residence during the alleged incident.
The citation said Spivey also allegedly struck the woman in the face and allegedly damaged a television.
Franklin Police is investigating two vehicle burglaries at Holiday Inn Express on Neha Drive on February 25.
The police reports say a carton of cigarettes and a large amount of money were taken from one vehicle. The other vehicle was rummaged through, but nothing was believed taken.
Police received both calls about the burglaries between 11 p.m. and midnight.
Officer Jenna Trodglen filed the reports.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on two drug possession charges on February 23.
Jeffery Allen Parks, II, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Parks was also charged with drug paraphernalia buy/possess and public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Deputy Sheriff Wyatt Harper made contact with Parks while Parks was walking late at night along the Highway 1008 Industrial Bypass after which the arrest was made.
