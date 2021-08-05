The Simpson County Detention Center’s SCORE work program has resumed after being suspended for more than one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was implemented five years ago to try and reduce the detention center resident’s recidivism rate, which refers to a person’s relapse into criminal behavior.
The SCORE acronym originally stood for Simpson County Offender Rehabilitation and Education. With the program now being used statewide the acronym now stands for Second Chance Offender Reentry Education.
“We began this (SCORE) about five years ago,” Simpson County Jailer Eric Vaughn said during a recent interview with WFKN. “We were trying to come up with a solution to help slow down the recidivism rate. I actually went back to the residents we had incarcerated at the time and I just asked them ‘why do you keep coming back?’ They said we have no jobs. we have no house, we have no vehicles and we have no money. So we tried to figure out a way they could work towards having that stuff, those necessities, for when they got out so they wouldn’t re-offend.”
After starting the program here Vaughn said he and his staff had a lot of influence and input with Kentucky legislators to get the program implemented statewide, with a few modifications.
The program resumed in Simpson County in June after being suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We had a job fair with local businesses and industries,” Vaughn said. “It was very successful. It wasn’t one of those things that you show up you get a job. They had to apply just like you or I would have to apply to work in their facilities.
Vaughn talked about the steps a resident (he said he refers to those incarcerated at the detention center as residents out of respect) must take to qualify for the SCORE program.
“There are several steps to even qualify to be eligible for public work,” Vaughn said. “In the first phase, we perform classes with them and it involves things such as relapse prevention, parenting skills, anger management and stuff like that. Once they’ve completed that they move on to the second step. In the second phases, they will be able to go out and work. You will see them on the streets picking up trash, and working at places like Literacy (Center) or non-profits, Chamber of Commerce, places like that. Those people, they are in their second phase. So they have already been through the toughest part, which are the classes. The classes, its not just going in and sitting down and say “oh I was here.” They have to participate, they have to bring personal experiences to the table and deal with those in front of a group. Its not just one-on-one. Its pretty intense. The third phase is, you have to have the classes completed. A GED is one of our main things. We want them to be smarter when they leave. I made that one of my personal things. You are going to get your GED before you leave.”
Vaughn said when the SCORE program resumed every resident that was hired either had completed or was in the process of completing their GED.
He said from this point on every resident will have their GED when they apply.
Vaughn talked about some of the positives for residents taking part in the program.
“Not only are they not coming back (to incarceration), we’ve got them jobs, we’ve got them housing, they’re providing for their families from inside a jail cell through insurance, they have retirement, just like you and I,” he said. “We’re setting up the lanes for them to never turn around, to keep going. So if they fail out, or if they fail out of this program, its not because they didn’t have every opportunity. Long term let’s think about statewide, if they’re not coming back, our tax dollars are not paying to keep them going and housed and cared for. So it’s a win-win, not only for Simpson County, but it’s a win for the state.”
Vaughn said only one or two people in the program have “failed out.” “Some people, I hate to say it, you are just not going to be able to help,” he said.
Vaughn added that the participants are very appreciative of the program.
“The majority of them are very gracious. I’ve heard time and time again ‘Jailer Vaughn, you and your staff have treated us like human beings and you have given us resources that we’ve never had before’ and most of them don’t come back. We’ve been fortunate. This is one of those things that we rolled the dice to see if it would work and its been working.”
Vaughn said the inmates “are buying into it.” He said they know this is a second chance program, but a last chance if they don’t stick to it.
“It doesn’t take but one to make an example for the rest of them,” Vaughn said. “It’s usually the first day. When we started back it was like the first week I had one that failed out and the rest of them were like “oh they’re serious, this is a serious thing.” They’re being very successful so far.”
Vaughn said the SCORE program participants are short-term residents who are coming to the end of their sentences. He said the participants are incarcerated for low level, non-violent offenses.
“We’re just trying to give them a chance so they don’t go back to the drugs, or theft or whatever it is that got them in there,” he said. “We’re just trying to prevent that and show them there is a different way, a better way.
Maybe no body has believed in them before. I hear that a lot. Now they know “you can do this” and they’re taking the bull by the horns and doing what they are supposed to be doing. I’m very proud of them.”
Local businesses or LLC companies qualify to be in the program to provide jobs for residents. Most major industries in the community are participating.
Vaughn said program participants dress like the people they work with while on the job site and are not singled out as being in the program.
He said the residents work different shifts and are transported to and from their job sites by former Simpson County Jailer James Mooneyhan.
“He (Mooneyhan) has been a great asset to us,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn said the Simpson County Detention Center’s Community Service program, which involves residents working at non-profit organizations, has also resumed.
He said Community Service program participants are also in the SCORE program.
Vaughn said prior to the pandemic the Community Service program was saving the community about $1.5 million in man-hours per year, based on minimum wage with no benefits.
“There was a lot of work being done pre-COVID-19 and we’re slowly getting back to that,” he said.
