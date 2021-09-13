Due to COVID-19, Scott Waste is facing a drivers shortage.
During garbage pick up this week, items meant for recycling will be picked up as regular garbage because there are not enough drivers at this time to pick up garbage and recycling separately.
Scott Waste recycling cans should still be placed at curbside with regular garbage cans this week. Recycling and garbage will be picked up at the same time and emptied into garbage trucks.
The hope is for separate pick-up for recycling and garbage to resume in October.
The city’s scheduled recycling pick-up is this week.
Scott Waste District Manager Pete Reckard discussed the issue with the Franklin City Commission at the commission’s Sept. 13 meeting.
Commissioners approved Reckard’s request for the temporary change in recycling pick-up.
