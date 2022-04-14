The Barren River District Health Department announced that every county in the Barren River District is now experiencing low levels of COVID-19 community transmission. Subsequently, the district health department will no longer be providing county specific COVID-19 data each Friday.
The district health department will continue to share the Community Level Map provided by the Kentucky Department of Public Health on the health department’s social media accounts and website each week.
The district health department says its Communicable Disease Team will remain diligent in monitoring COVID-19 data.
Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 are encouraged to contact the health department.
The district health department strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine do so as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at multiple locations in the area.
Anyone 18 years of age or older and who would like schedule a vaccination with the Barren River District Health Department can call the local health department and press option one.
