Simpson Fiscal Court approved a resolution adopting the Simpson County Strategic Plan during its Tuesday meeting.
The Barren River Area Development District prepared the strategic plan that includes county-level data and city-level data along with goals and objectives.
Data for the strategic plan was gathered from multiple public sources including public meetings and surveys.
Copies of the plan are available for the public at the Courthouse.
A downloadable copy of the plan document is available online at planning.bradd.org. Click the explore plans by county box on the homepage and then click the box for Simpson County.
The Simpson County Strategic Plan feeds into two regional plans, the BRADD Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan and the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
Fiscal court also approved the BRADD Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Second reading approval was given to an ordinance adding $202,777 revenue and appropriations to the county budget.
The amendment includes $125,000 in prior year surplus revenue being used for the purchase of the impound lot behind the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
The remaining revenue is in the jail fund and being used for jail personnel, equipment and employee health insurance.
First reading approval was given to another ordinance amending the county budget adding $1,570,934 in revenue and appropriations.
The majority of the amendment, $1,475,071, is American Rescue Plan Act revenue used for the purchase of new emergency communications equipment.
Second reading of an ordinance amending 4.25 acres on Witt Road at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line from agriculture to industrial was approved. Warehouses and similar type buildings are on the site.
Stephen Snider was reappointed to serve a four-year term on the Simpson County Water District Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.