The Simpson County Board of Education approved the first step for making athletic facilities upgrades during its Jan. 20 meeting.
The board approved the initial application to the Kentucky Department of Education for the upgrades that include building a track and tennis court facility, installing athletic turf fields at the football and soccer fields and, if funding remains available, installing turf infields for baseball and softball.
The construction cost is estimated at $3.1 million to $3.3 million. Sources of funding include reserve funds the school system has on hand and bond sales.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said if the application is approved, the school board will get schematic drawings and seek bids for the work to determine “what we can afford and what we can’t.”
Schlosser said “weather would not be an issue” in using the football and soccer fields once athletic turf is installed.
“Hopefully we’ll have a excellent athletic facilities upgrades,” Schlosser said.
The board of education also approved the establishment of a Franklin-Simpson High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The hall of fame will serve as a means of recognizing and honoring male and female athletes, coaches and individuals who have made significant contributions to F-S High School’s athletic programs.
Athletes or individuals can be nominated from four categories. They can be an athlete, coach, team or significant contributor.
An eight-member hall of fame committee will determine which nominees are selected for induction into the hall of fame.
The annual hall of fame induction ceremony will take place on a Thursday night prior to a home F-S football game the following night. The inductees will be announced at that Friday night’s football game.
Plaques for hall of fame members will be placed at the high school.
The board approved almost 20 items at the meeting including a schematic plan for an auditorium and an addition to the Career and Technical Educational building being constructed on the high school campus.
