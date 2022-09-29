Habitat homeowners hold mortgage burning celebration

From left, Simpson County Habitat for Humanity Board Member Caren Gibson, and habitat homeowners Debra Massey, Joy Hassell, Junella and George Tipton, and Danny Rice take part in a mortgage burning celebration

on Sept. 10.

 Submitted

Six Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County homeowners gathered Sept. 10 for a Mortgage Burning ceremony in the “Habitat Haven” neighborhood on Emilin Lane.

It was the first such event for local Habitat homeowners since before the Covid pandemic.

