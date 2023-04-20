Steps are being taken to address erosion prevention and sediment control at new construction sites in the city of Franklin.
A new form to assist with erosion prevention and sediment control was approved at the April 10 Franklin City Commission meeting.
The new form will have to be completed by a contractor before a building permit can be issued.
The planning and zoning office can issue a “stop work order” for noncompliance until steps are taken to correct the issue with the developer/contractor.
The new form is being used in addition to other items the commission has in place to address erosion prevention and sediment control.
The city has received complaints for the past several months from residents of areas where water runoff and sediment have been an issue. A recent meeting between city officials, the planning and zoning office administrator and others about the issue resulted in the new form.
New city ordinances related to the issue are expected to be presented for consideration, possibly at the commission’s next meeting on April 24.
The City of Franklin will receive $182,418 from the state’s Municipal Road Aid Fund during Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 to be used for work on city streets.
The city commission approved an agreement with the state allowing the city to receive the funds at the meeting.
The city’s allotment includes three% set aside for emergencies.
The city’s Fiscal Year 2023 — 2024 allotment is $4,000 less than allotted for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The Municipal Road Aid is funded by the state’s motor fuel taxes. The drop in the city’s allotment was attributed to slightly lower fuel prices than last year.
Franklin Police Officer Ethan Cook was recognized for recently graduating from the police academy in Richmond.
And, personnel from the Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College gave an update on the Franklin campus’s Track Scholarship program.
The City of Franklin is one of five sponsors that each provide $10,000 toward the scholarship that allows qualified Franklin-Simpson High School students to enroll in Dual Credit course work with the college at no cost to the student.
