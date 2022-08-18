Ribbon cutting held at newest Habitat for Humanity home

John and Crystal Eversole prepare to cut the ceremonial ribbon Monday at their new home provided by Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County.

 Keith Pyles/Franklin Favorite

The John and Crystal Eversole family of Franklin has a new home thanks to the efforts of Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County, among others.

A ribbon cutting by the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce was held Monday at the Eversole’s new home at 525 West Kentucky Ave.

