Ribbon cutting held at newest Habitat for Humanity home

The John and Crystal Eversole family of Franklin has a new home thanks to the efforts of Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County, among others.
A ribbon cutting by the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce was held Monday at the Eversole’s new home at 525 West Kentucky Ave.
“You know they say that God works in mysterious ways, and he does, but the biggest thing that I think people need to remember is that God blesses. At the end of the day that is what this is, God blessing my family in a real and meaningful and powerful way,” John Eversole said. “We couldn’t be more excited.”
This is the first five-bedroom home by Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County.
The Eversole family includes five children; Katie, Hayden, Zipporah, Rylan and Emily.
“I’m overjoyed. I’ve been crying and I’m just excited and blessed. This is honestly the best thing that has happened to our family in a long time,” Crystal Eversole said. “I’m excited to live here for the rest of our lives, if God willing.”
John Eversole is from Oklahoma and has lived in Franklin since 2005. Crystal Eversole is from Missouri and has lived in Franklin for eight years.
Crystal Eversole said she and her husband met after they both moved to Franklin.
Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond gave welcoming remarks to open the ceremony held prior to the ribbon cutting, followed by the opening prayer by Adam Barron.
Introductions were made by Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County President James Savage, followed by acknowledgments from the organization’s executive director, Dana Hester.
Presentations to the Eversole family during the ceremony included a welcome mat, bread and jam, a Bible and a hammer.
Brother Mike Stacey of Sulphur Spring Baptist Church led the home dedication prayer, followed by a presentation from Hester and the ribbon cutting.
Habitat for Humanity requires the family the new home is being built for to provide 300 hours of sweat equity on the structure. The Eversole family provided more than 400 hours of work on their home.
John Eversole said the family would begin moving into their new home within hours after the ribbon cutting.
