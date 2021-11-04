In preparation of the upcoming observance of Veterans Day, and to honor military veterans, the Simpson County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate military veterans that where not fortunate enough to have military honors due them at their funeral services because of COVID-19 during 2020 with a memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The memorial service, with the Simpson County Honor Guard, will be held at the gazebo on the Courthouse lawn beginning at 1:30 p.m.
All veterans, their families and the community are invited.
Those attending are asked to bring their own seating due to limited seating being available.
For more information contact Judy Burr, Simpson County Chapter DAR Regent, at 270-776-2779.
