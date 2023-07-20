Plans for more residential developments in Simpson County have been announced.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission approved preliminary development plans for three residential developments on July 11.
Among the preliminary development plans approved was one consisting of 79 single-family residential lots and 136 upscale apartments known as Arrington Downs 2 on Grace Road which runs between Rapids Road and Scottsville Road in east Simpson County. Franklin 49, LLC submitted the plan.
Also approved was a preliminary development plan for Hunter Oaks Subdivision at 1285 Bowling Green Road that will have lots for 13 single-family homes. South Street, LLC submitted the plan.
And, a preliminary development plan was approved for a residential development along Witt Road and Madison Street adjacent to Millwood Estates in Franklin that will consist of 57 lots with a duplex on each lot. Quy Le, Tom Phan, Tammy Yen Nguyen and Prime Investment Group, LLC submitted the plan.
A final development plan was approved for Section 4 of Williamsburg Park Subdivision consisting of 31 single-family home lots. The subdivision is at the intersection of Witt Road and Highway 1008 in Franklin. Jody Allen presented the plan.
