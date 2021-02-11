January’s measurable rainfall in Franklin was about two tenths of one inch below the month’s average.
A total of 3.37 inches of rain was recorded during January, which is .22 of one inch less than the month’s average of 3.59 inches.
The most rain during a single calendar day was two and one half inches on Jan. 25.
There were eight days with measurable precipitation during January, which included three days with snowfall. One inch of snow is equal to 0.001 of 1 inch of rain.
Franklin’s high temperature during January was 70 degrees and the low was 18 degrees. The average daily high temperature was 45 degrees and the average daily low was 30 degrees.
