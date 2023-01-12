Simpson Fiscal Court magistrate board appointments were approved during the court’s Jan. 3rd meeting, the first meeting for the county governing body’s four-year term.
Marty Chandler was appointed to the ambulance service, industrial authority, and tourism boards.
Myron Thurman was appointed to the soil conservation district, renaissance, and local health department boards.
Scott Poston was appointed to the parks and recreation and Boys and Girls Club boards.
And, Jeffrey Burr was appointed to the extension service and library boards.
Approval was given to second and final reading of an ordinance imposing a new county transient room tax. Also approved was second and final reading of an ordinance repealing the previous county transient room tax ordinance.
With the new ordinance in addition to motels and hotels in Simpson County paying the transient room tax, it will now be collected from other short-term rental locations such as bed and breakfasts, campgrounds, and others at private residences.
The previous transient room tax ordinance did not allow for collecting the tax from the additional short-term rentals.
State legislators adopted new legislation in 2022 allowing the collection of the tax from the additional short-term rentals.
The transient room tax rate remains at three% of the gross rent for every occupancy of a suite, room, or rooms charged and collected.
The Simpson County Tourism Commission collects the transient room tax and uses the funds to promote local tourism and tourist activities.
Arnold Consulting and Engineering was awarded a contract for preparing engineering plans and specs for the Eddings Road and Highway 100 East improvement project. The firm submitted the lone bid of $104,000 for the contract. The state is funding the road improvement project.
A chain of command to be used for disasters and other emergencies was approved along with budgets and maximum deputies’ salaries for the sheriff’s and county clerk’s offices and a Graves Gilbert Clinic work care agreement for the medical facility to provide drug testing of county employees.
The meeting can be seen on the Franklin-Simpson Channel Nine Facebook page.
