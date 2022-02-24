The Simpson County Board of Education approved first reading of a proposed 22-23 school year calendar at its Feb. 17 meeting.
The proposed calendar has Aug. 17, 2022 as the first day of classes for the next school year with the last day on May 25, 2023.
Second reading approval by the board of education is required for the calendar to be formally adopted.
A 22-23 school year tentative staffing policy/Site Based Decision Making Council allocations, Superintendent Tim Schlosser’s goal for all students to improve reading scores during the 22-23 school year and fundraisers for F-S Track and Field, F-S Middle School FFA and Junior-Senior Beta Club were also approved.
