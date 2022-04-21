Earth Day Franklin-Simpson will be Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Jim Roberts Community Park in the area of the stage by the BPW shelter near Drakes Creek.
There is no charge to attend the event, which will be held rain or shine. In the event of rain, activities will be moved inside the Ag Building at the park.
This year’s focus is “Where Does Your Trash Flow” and water quality.
Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Executive Director and Earth Day Fair Committee member Lisa Deavers said a quote that also resonated with the committee regarding the event’s activities is “act locally but think globally.”
More than 20 vendors be at the event with eco friendly items and activities. A list of the vendors is available on the Earth Day Franklin-Simpson Facebook page.
In addition, the Outdoor Recreation Center, also known as ORAC, from Western Kentucky University will at the park with kayaks for those wanting to try kayaking.
Also planned is a reading of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax at 10:30 a.m. Community Education — Simpson County Schools is sponsoring the reading.
A weather preparedness program by the Simpson County Office of Emergency Management is at noon.
A presentation by the White Squirrel Weather program at Western Kentucky University featuring a portable weather forecast trailer will be at 1:30 that afternoon.
Music by the Insubordinate Hillbillies will be performed at different times during the event.
Other day-long activities include an art scavenger hunt by the Gallery on the Square, Disc Golf with Omni Disc Golf, a Story Walk near baseball field #1 sponsored by Community Education, and face painting by Creative Control.
The Simpson County Conservation District’s Enviroscape will be there. The conservation district will give away tree seedlings that remain available from an earlier giveaway.
A petting zoo is planned along with Girl Scout cookie sales.
Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County will collect aluminum cans with funds from the collection to help in home building projects. Habitat will be selling food during the event.
Reach of Franklin will sell cotton candy with proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Park improvement project.
And, the Simpson County Democratic Party will conduct voter registration. However, anyone registering to vote will not be eligible to vote until the November general election.
This is the first Earth Day event in Franklin since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the first time the event has been held at Community Park after being held for several years in downtown Franklin.
“We know it is going to be a little different this year not being on the square,” Deavers said during a interview with WFKN radio’s (1220 AM) Brian Davis. “But, we feel like the park is a perfect fit for Earth Day and those activities. We have space to spread out and this time of year is a great time to bring out a picnic blanket and have a picnic with the family and sit down by the creek.
“That morning, we will have tee ball going on, come out and catch a game. There is a lot of things to do at the park.”
For more information, including available vendor space, call F-S Parks and Recreation at 270-586-8999 or go to the parks and recreation office in the Ag Building between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
