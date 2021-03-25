Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped one half of one% from December 2020 to January 2021. The January 2021 rate was four tenths of a% lower than the January 2020 rate.
Simpson County posted an unemployment rate of 4.4% in January 2021. The December 2020 rate was 4.9%. The January 2020 rate was 4.8%.
During January 2021, Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,568 people of which 8,193 were employed leaving 375 as unemployed.
Simpson County’s unemployment rate was lower than the Barren River Area Development District’s 4.7%, lower than the state’s 5.3% and lower than the nation’s 6.3%.
Logan County’s 3.7% unemployment rate was the district’s lowest and second lowest in the state. Monroe County’s 4.1% was the second lowest in the district and sixth lowest in the state.
Barren County and Metcalfe County had the district’s highest unemployment rate at 5 point 8%.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was 4 point 2%. Warren County’s was 4 point 5%.
Unemployment rates fell in 66 Kentucky counties between January 2020 and January 2021, rose in 48, and stayed the same in six counties
Todd County recorded Kentucky’s lowest jobless rate in January 2021 at 3 point 6%. Magoffin County recorded the highest at 14 point 3%.
The unemployment figures were released by the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
