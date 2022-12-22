Franklin Police say an undetermined amount of narcotics and cash were taken during an armed robbery at Franklin Pharmacy at 810 North Main Street on December 15.
Police were called to the pharmacy at about 8:53 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Activate your free online subscription for activehome delivery newspaper subscribers. Please note, in order to activate online access our circulation department must have your email address on file. If you can not activate your access please call 270-586-4481 and ask to have your e-mail address added.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Franklin Favorite All-Access.
A few showers this morning with mixed rain and snow during the afternoon hours. High 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Snow along with gusty winds this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 11:16 am
Franklin Police say an undetermined amount of narcotics and cash were taken during an armed robbery at Franklin Pharmacy at 810 North Main Street on December 15.
Police were called to the pharmacy at about 8:53 a.m.
Through the investigation it was determined two black males entered the pharmacy posing as delivery personnel, with at least one of the males armed with a handgun.
The males were described as possibly being six feet, five inches tall and five feet, 10 inches tall.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction of travel.
The case remains under investigation.
The information about the incident was contained in a press release issued by Franklin Police.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.