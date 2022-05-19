The community is invited to help place American Flags on the graves of U.S. military veterans at Greenlawn Cemetery on Saturday, May 28 beginning at 7:30 a.m.
AMVETS Post 110 in Franklin is hosting the annual event that lasts about one hour.
Flags will be provided. Directions will be given where to place the flags. Those helping place the flags at the graves are advised to bring a screwdriver to help put the flags in the ground.
The AMVETS will serve sausage, biscuits and fruit at the post home at 891 Washington Way to those helping place the flags at the cemetery.
On Sunday, May 29 AMVETS Post 110 is also hosting the annual Memorial Day Celebration at Greenlawn Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m. The celebration is open to the public.
Liz Burris, a volunteer with local veterans organizations, said during an interview with WFKN radio’s Brian Davis the event is hosted by AMVETS Post 110, but “all veterans organizations are to join together to make this happen.”
Nathan Garris will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America.
SFC Eric Vincent will deliver the Memorial Day Speech.
The Simpson County Honor Guard will give the 21gun salute, perform the laying of the wreath ceremony and play Taps.
At the end of the ceremony, those attending will have an opportunity shake the hands of veterans.
“One of my favorite times in this whole thing is at the very end when our veterans that are there line up and we get to go by and shake their hand,” Burris said. “I just love that part of the ceremony.”
She encourages the community to attend the ceremony.
“Please come out and support this,” Burris said. “It will be something that I believe you will leave with your heart feeling good that you came on out and you did it.”
This is the first Memorial Day Celebration at Greenlawn Cemetery since 2019 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m excited to do that, we haven’t been able to do that in a couple years,” Burris said.
For more information about either event, call Burris at 270-586-4221.
