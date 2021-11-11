A conditional use permit for a plastics recycling plant that may employ 10 to 20 people was approved at the Monday, Oct. 25 Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments meeting.
Plasticycle Corporation was awarded the permit to operate the plastic recycling plant at 2 Washington Way.
And, Riley Bright was granted a conditional use permit to build a garage — accessory apartment to be used for family members at his residence on Liberty Street.
Public hearings were held during the meeting on both permit requests.
