The last day driver’s license testing was conducted in Simpson County was Aug. 19. Testing is now taking place in Warren County.
The Simpson Circuit Clerk’s Office in the Justice Center will continue to issue renewal license, ID cards and transfer people from other counties/states for approximately one to two more months.
An announcement will be made when those services are no longer available in Simpson County.
To schedule a driver’s license test go on line to KSP.ORG, click on driver’s testing, click on written or road, then click on the link for Simpson County to make an appointment.
An email will be sent telling details such as where to go to take the test and other information.
