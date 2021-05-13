The Simpson County Cattlemen’s Association will sell ribeye steak sandwich meals on Friday, May 14 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the north side of the Courthouse square.
The cost is $10 and includes a Ribeye Steak sandwich, chips, cookie and drink.
Pre-orders are being accepted by calling the Simpson County Extension Service Office at 270-586-4484.
Persons placing a pre order pay when picking up their meal.
There is no delivery.
