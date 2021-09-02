The Franklin City Commission approved three rezoning ordinances during its meeting on Monday, Aug. 23.
The zone changes are for a total of 27 acres on 31-W North. Two of the zone changes are from agriculture to highway business and one is from agriculture to single family residential.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone changes.
Commissioners heard first reading of an ordinance adopting new and amended Franklin-Simpson planning and zoning regulations.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
Applications for five-year tax moratoriums by four downtown historic district building owners were approved. An ordinance was approved in April 2018 authorizing the tax moratoriums to encourage restoration and renovations within the downtown historic district.
A street closure for the Second Annual Pop Out Blackout Street Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11 was approved. John J. Johnson Avenue will be closed from Jackson Street to Washington Street from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The festival is from 10 a.m. until four p.m. in the Alpha Baptist Church parking lot on John J. Johnson Avenue. Several vendors will be at the event.
A contract with Arnold Consulting Engineering for geotechnical services for the proposed new Franklin Police Station was approved at a cost of $7,500.
Geotechnical service is a type of civil engineering using scientific methods to plan and build structures that is concerned with rock and soil conditions.
The new police station is planned on West Madison Street at the intersection of Witt Road.
A three-year contract with KnowBe4 for security awareness training for city employees and officials was approved at a cost of $5,218.
And, a resolution recognizing September as City Government Month as declared by the Kentucky League of Cities was approved.
City government month is a civics awareness campaign that educates elementary school students about city services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.