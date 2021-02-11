A virtual public hearing on a proposed safety project on the proposed Wildcat Way safe crossing project is scheduled.
The Franklin City Commission has plans to hold the virtual public hearing on Monday, Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m. prior to the regular city commission meeting that day.
A $96,000 state grant has been awarded for construction of a new sidewalk on the north side of Wildcat Way, a crosswalk on Main Street and a small refuge island in the center of Main Street.
Some type of public involvement, such as a public hearing, is required before the project can proceed.
At the Feb. 8 city commission meeting, approval for the public hearing was approved.
Four first readings of ordinances were held at the meeting.
One ordinance rezones a corner lot at 301 South Main Street from R-3 (single family through multi-family residential) to B-2 (general business) at the request of Heartland Sign Solutions, Inc.
Two ordinances rezone 0.337 acres at 401 South Main Street and 0.337 acres at 412 South Railroad Street from I-1 (light industrial) to R-2 (single family and two family residential district) both at the request of Whitetail Properties, LLC.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of all three rezoning requests.
The remaining ordinance is a city occupational tax inducement at RKW North America authorized by the Kentucky Business Investment Program.
The inducement allows the city to forego collection of the city’s occupational tax for up to ten years on employees hired as a result of an expansion at RKW.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
And, the commission approved an amendment to the Franklin Police Policies and Procedures Manual regarding pepper ball rifles.
