Measurable rainfall in Franklin during December totaled 4.18 inches. The total is .67 of an inch below the December average of 4.85 inches.

December’s precipitation included snowfalls on Dec. 22 and 26. One inch of snow is regarded as being equal to one tenth of an inch of rain.

