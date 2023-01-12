Measurable rainfall in Franklin during December totaled 4.18 inches. The total is .67 of an inch below the December average of 4.85 inches.
December’s precipitation included snowfalls on Dec. 22 and 26. One inch of snow is regarded as being equal to one tenth of an inch of rain.
The most measurable rain during a single calendar day in December was 1.15 inches on Dec. 14. There were 12 days with measurable rain during December.
A total of 50.23 inches of rain was recorded in Franklin during 2022, which is .49 of an inch above the 12-month calendar year average of 49.74 inches.
The 2022 total measurable rain was almost one inch below the 2021 total of 51.22 inches.
The high temperature in December at the Kentucky Mesonet weather station in Simpson County was 66 degrees and the low was five below zero. The average daily high temperature for the month was 48 degrees and the average daily low was 32.
The five below zero on Dec. 23 was Simpson County’s low temperature for 2022. The high was 99.6 degrees on July 6.
The low temperature in 2021 was 4.8 degrees and the high was 93.6.
