ONGOING
Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
Fire Hazard Season
Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard season is in effect. Now through April 30 outdoor burning is limited to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. if within 150 feet of a wooded or cropped area. Outdoor burning within the Franklin City limits still requires a burn permit. To obtain a free burn permit or for more information contact Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Drop Off for Storm Debris
Approximately 200-truck loads of debris from the March 3 windstorm had been taken to the county’s storm debris drop-off site on Ditmore Ford Road during the first four Saturdays the site was open. The drop-off site will not be open on April 15 and 22 but will be open on April 29. Brush and limbs damaged by the storm can be taken to the site for disposal between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. It is closed from Noon until 1 p.m. for lunch.
APRIL 2O
Luttrell Staffing Celebrates 30 Years
You are invited to Luttrell Staffing’s 30th Anniversary Open House Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 pm, for refreshments, giveaways, and cake.
Franklin Forward Comprehensive Plan
A Franklin Forward 2040 Community Conversation will be held Thursday, April 20 at the Christian Life Center of the Franklin First United Methodist Church beginning at 6 p.m. The Community Conversation will be an open, inclusive, and facilitated discussion among community members that informally encourage the sharing of ideas, perspectives, and opportunities for action. The Community Conversation is part of the process to develop a new Franklin Comprehensive Plan, Franklin Forward 2040. Contact Tammie Carey at Franklin City Hall for more information.
APRIL 22
Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan Garage Sale
A Franklin-Simpson Good Samaritan Garage Sale will be held Friday, April 21 from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m. and Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. until about Noon at the Good Samaritan office at 111 South Main Street. Most items will be inside the front garage area. Donations will be accepted to purchase items at the sale. Items for sale will include kitchen items, miscellaneous household items, furniture, a couple of file cabinets, and more. The items being sold are things that have come in that are not basic necessities or that there is an abundance of, in an effort to clean out and make room for more items that are needed. All proceeds from the sale will be used by Good Samaritan to help those in the community who are going through hardships and lack the resources to meet basic needs.
APRIL 23
Gospel Singing
A gospel singing featuring The Higher Calling will be held Sunday, April 23 at 6 p.m. at Mitchellville First Baptist Church located at 1001 McDowell Boulevard, Portland, Tennessee. A love offering will be taken.
APRIL 25
Feeding America USDA Commodities
Feeding America USDA Commodities will be distributed at Franklin-Simpson Community Park on April 25 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The distribution is drive-through only. To limit contact, car trunks should be clear. Proof of residency is requested. To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note and proof of residency is required for the household. Contact the Community Action Agency at 270-586-3238 for more information. A CSFP Commodity distribution will be held on April 25 between the African American Heritage Center and Brooks Wright Center in the parking lot on John J. Johnson Avenue from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Recipients must be at least 60 years old, live in Simpson County and be within income guidelines. Contact Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531 for more information.
APRIL 28 & 29
Scott Waste Services Amnesty Days
Scott Waste Services Amnesty Days in Simpson County are set for Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. On those dates, Simpson County residents can take acceptable materials to the Convenience Center on Kenneth Utley Drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for free disposal. Proof of residency is required. Each household can dispose of no more than three pick-up truckloads. Items that will not be accepted include motor oils, paints, refrigerants, tires, asbestos, chemicals, batteries, and contractor’s scarp or demolition building materials.
APRIL 29
Lip Sync Competition
The REACH Organization will be having our annual Lip Sync Competition on April 29th at the Goodnight Library at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Champion jump roper Nick Woodard will be our special guest to perform while judges tabulate votes. Please come out and support the Lincoln Park Project. Tickets are $10 AND available at the Gallery on the Square and from any Member of REACH. For more information or for questions please call 270-223-8783 or visit the REACH Facebook page. Proceeds benefit REACH’s Lincoln Park project. REACH stands for “Racial Equality through Action and Community Help.”
Hot Rods & Hounds Cruise In
A Hot Rods & Hounds Cruise In to benefit the Simpson County Animal Shelter and Fix Foundation will be held April 29 at F-S Community Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Use the Kenneth Utley Drive park entrance to access the event. There is no entry fee. Donations will be accepted. The event will include food and other vendors along with door prizes. Visits to the animal shelter will be available. Animal shelter staff will pick one participant for their “Top Dog” award. For more information call or text 270-598-1428.
MAY 5
Lunchtime on the Lawn
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance presents Lunchtime on the Lawn Friday, May 5 on the courthouse lawn with live music from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.
MAY 31
Franklin Movie
You are invited to a private screening of “Always A Winner,” a Dave Christiano film that was filmed at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek last summer. The premiere will be Monday, May 31 at 7:10 p.m. at Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12. All tickets will be sold in advance and must be purchased at https://christianfilms.com/products/always-a-winner-may-1st
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.