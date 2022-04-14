Simpson Fiscal Court and the Franklin City Commission have authorized the purchase of a new communications system for emergency service agencies in the city and county.
The two local governing bodies are evenly splitting the approximately $2.8 million cost of the communications system, with both using American Rescue Plan Act funding provided by the federal government last year. No local tax dollars are planned for this project.
Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer discussed the new communications system during an interview that aired recently on WFKN (1220 AM) radio.
Here is a portion of that interview:
Why is there a need for a new emergency communications system in Simpson County?
Palmer — “Our current emergency communication system was put in place in 2006. The industry life expectation for the LTR (Logic Trunked Radio) type system we have now was about 8-10 years, so we have squeaked an extra five or six years out of it. It has served us well.
“The power of the repeaters is getting weaker, which creates more dead areas in the county than when it was new.
“The emergency communications committee of our All-Hazards Local Emergency Planning Committee has been researching this need for many years.
“Our current system is broken and failing. The band aids that have been put in place to buy us time are no longer useful. The expected lifespan has expired, and it is time to be replaced.”
What kind of equipment does the new communications system include such as radios, a communication tower, etc.?
Palmer: “There is a lot of moving parts to the new system. A new tower site, microwave links to the KSP (Kentucky State Police) Core, mobile radios, portable radios, Wifi and cellular connections are kind of a basic description of the system, but it is much more.
“Breaking it down a little, we will be building a new tower location, which will give us total control over our communications infrastructure. The current system is located on a tower in which we are tenants, which puts us at their mercy when it concerns antenna locations, emergency power supplies and temperature control.
“By having our own tower site, we will be the only users on the tower, and no one will be able to dictate where we will be allowed to put our equipment and what equipment it is other than following FCC directives. If we determine that it is advantageous in the future, we have the option of allowing other entities to rent space, but that is certainly something to think about in the future.
“The new system will be a 700Mhz digital system designed by Motorola Solutions that will integrate with a new statewide communications network being developed by the state of Kentucky and managed by Kentucky State Police. This network is in an infancy stage but when the entire system is fully funded and built out, statewide radio communications can be a reality.
“What that means to us is that a deputy doing a prisoner transfer between Simpson County and a jail in any other part of Kentucky will potentially be able to communicate via radio from their location, wherever that may be, back to our dispatch or an officer in a pursuit will not loose communications with dispatch or each other within our region and beyond.
“This system will increase our interoperability capabilities, which is our ability to communicate with surrounding jurisdictions. Many of the radios being acquired will have multiple bands, which will let the end user communicate on many more frequencies than single band radios.
“It is very important to be able to communicate with other jurisdictions such as a Warren County fire department on I-65 or a police officer in downtown Russellville. It will definitely increase the safety of the public as well as the responder.
“This system will be replacing all emergency services radios for our responders. Law enforcement, EMS and fire employees will get new equipment issued to them individually as well as new radios installed in the response vehicles.
“The multi-band capability of many of the radios will also allow us to keep the current infrastructure live as a back up should we need it.”
How is the new system different from the current system?
Palmer: “The new system is similar in that it is a trunked system. Multiple repeaters will be connected to each other in a way that allows the system controller to use all parts of the system depending on demand.
“Our current system was trunked, but has deteriorated to the point we had to eliminate that capability, which put all radio communications on a designated channel, on a designated repeater. If that repeater is busy, the communication will not go through or roll to a different repeater.
“This new communications system will utilize much newer technology in the radios, which will allow the use of not only the trunk, but some cellular networks as well as WiFi systems we have access to. This will increase the coverage area a significant amount.
“Being a digital system will make the communications much clearer so understanding what is being said will be easier.
“Being connected to and a part of the KSP managed statewide system will give us a tremendous boost in coverage, not only in Franklin and Simpson County, but will reach out across much of the region and eventually the state.
“This is very important when there are mutual aid calls and law enforcement pursuits into these bordering areas. We are very excited about this expanded coverage.”
How much will the new system cost and how is it being funded?
Palmer: “When I talk about the cost of emergency radio communications, I open the conversation with a question: “How much are the lives of our emergency responders worth?”
“As a taxpayer, as well as a multi-agency responder, I believe it is vitally important to ensure that each responder that puts their life on the line for the citizens has the best training and equipment we can give them.
“So, emergency communication is just as important as a firearm or taser is to a police officer, a heart monitor for a paramedic or a fire hose and nozzle to a firefighter.
“The dollar figure of this communication system has caused some initial sticker shock, but this system is much more than just radios in cars and on responders’ hips.
“This communication package includes a tower site that includes the tower, the building that houses the equipment, HVAC, electrical infrastructure to the site, short-term electrical backup as well as power generation for long-term electrical outages. Plus, all of the technology that creates the interoperable communications with other agencies and jurisdictions around us and across the state.
“This communication system is coming to us at a cost of about $2.8 million. Funding for the system is being split 50/50 between the City of Franklin and Simpson County Fiscal Court, and both governing bodies will be using American Rescue Plan Act funding provided by the federal government last year. No local tax dollars are to be used for this project.
“With a funding mechanism in place, now is the time to bring our emergency communications to a new, safer level for our first responders.”
What agencies will use the new system?
Palmer: “This system is being developed for our emergency services agencies that include the sheriff, city police, fire, EMS, our drug task force, the jail and my office (DEM) will be the initial authorized users of the frequencies.
“With our connection to the KSP managed network, the system infrastructure will also be utilized by KSP, and other jurisdictions who come to our region will potentially have access to it as we will have with them.”
When will the system be installed and ready to be used?
Palmer: “We would like to have it ready to go ASAP, but due to situations around the world with devastation from wars and natural disasters, some of the raw material needed to build radios, cables and other required infrastructure are being impacted.
“Some of that may have an impact on our project but we are optimistic that we will be up and running by the end of 2023. That is our target, but we have to see how outside elements impact us.”
Palmer added, “The replacement of this system is over five years past due, so we are very thankful to the city commission and fiscal court for using ARPA funding available to them to invest in something that is expected to serve our community for at least the next 15 to 20 years or longer.”
